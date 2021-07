The Vincennes Board of Works will consider two contracts, and hear two more dog bite appeals, at its meeting later today. The contracts include considering an L-P-A contract for Main Street Phase Two, and awarding a construction contract for the Pantheon. The dog bite appeals were filed by Laura Kluesner and Lisa Deckard; they are tne second and third dog bite appeals to be heard this month. Earlier in July, the Board rejected a third dog bite appeal. Finally, the Board will consider taking a road into the City’s roster of maintained streets. The Board of Works will meet at five p-m, with City Council to gather at six p-m. Among its items, Council will consider the voluntary annexation of land near Old Bruceville Road.