Blood shortage continues: Red Cross needs donors now

By American Red Cross
casscountyonline.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Updated on July 12, 2021 by American Red Cross. While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now.

