Arts and Humanities Advisory Board Meeting

cityofmhk.com
 13 days ago

The purpose of the Arts and Humanities Advisory Board is to promote and support arts and humanities in the City of Manhattan, as follows: To annually review the Capital Improvement Program (“CIP”) to make recommendations to incorporate arts and humanities elements into the CIP projects, as the advisory board deems appropriate. To provide an annual report and plan to the City Commission on arts and humanities opportunities in the City, to include recommended activities, programs, projects, and collaborations. To research and recommend fundraising and grant opportunities. To assist with developing City guidelines related to the selection and placement of public art and other displays, performances, exhibitions and similar arts and humanities activities. To make reports and recommendations to the governing body on all matters referred to it by the governing body.

