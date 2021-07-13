Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

PRESS RELEASE: Grand Theft Title! Manny Pacquiao Blows The Whistle On WBA's Larceny

frontproofmedia.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA (July 12, 2021) — Would you buy a used car from the World Boxing Association (WBA)?. In a period of 12 months, from July 15, 2018 – July 20, 2019, eight-division world champion and boxer laureate Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao lit up the welterweight division by knocking out WBA regular welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse, successfully defending that title against former four-division world champion Adrien Broner (world-rated No. 6 by the WBA when they fought in January 2019), and solidifying his hold on the division by tagging then undefeated WBA welterweight Super Champion Keith Thurman with his first loss while becoming the oldest fighter, at age 40, to win a welterweight title. A few months later, the world shut down as it battled the Covid-19 pandemic.

www.frontproofmedia.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrien Broner
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Keith Thurman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wba#Boxing#Las Vegas#Combat#Wba#Wild Card Boxing Club#Wbc#Ibf#Super Champion#Caveat Emptor#Tgb Promotions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Philippines
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Shawn Porter On Who Hits Harder Between Spence and Pacquiao

Next month’s epic fight of the summer between Errol Spence Jr. and Manny Pacquiao is not long away now. A throwback fight in the welterweight division between an emerging pound for pound champion and a former one. Pacquiao will be more than just the typical older lion against the younger...
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Keith Thurman says Manny Pacquiao looking slower in recent training clips

Former welterweight titleholder Keith Thurman jumped on Instagram Live to chat with fans about the upcoming showdown between Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence. Thurman says he’s noticed Pacquiao slowing down in some of his recent training videos and says Spence should have enough to beat the Filipino legend at this point in his career.
Los Angeles, CAESPN

Manny Pacquiao announces Aug. 21 fight with Errol Spence Jr

LOS ANGELES --  Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. formally announced Sunday that they will fight Aug. 21 in a bout pitting an eight-division world champion against one of the sports most dominant current champions. Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) and Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) will fight for Spences WBC...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson ‘Warning’ To Errol Spence Leaks

Arguably the greatest to ever do it, the man they call Mike Tyson is not ruling out the possibility of a total upset when Manny Pacquiao challenges WBC, IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mike Tyson knows what he’s talking about, so I don’t think betting against him is wise…Mike Tyson Posts Floyd Mayweather ‘Racial Slur’ Video.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Manny Pacquiao As Popular As Ever

Manny Pacquiao is on a roll in his training camp in LA at the moment. The polar opposite approach in some ways of Spence, who prefers to train and work privately surrounded by just his own people, with few strangers around. For maximum concentration and no distractions. Pacquiao different. Always...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Manny Pacquiao Reflects Back on Making U.S. Debut 20 Years Ago

Tuesday will mark the second anniversary of eight-division world champion Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao's dethroning of then undefeated WBA welterweight "super" champion Keith Thurman. Manny, at age 40, became the oldest man to win a welterweight title. But it was 20 years ago -- June 23, 2001 to be exact --...
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

Freddie Roach Wasn’t Initially Interested In Errol Spence Jr. For Pacquiao: “I Was Leaning Toward Mikey Garcia”

The news of Manny Pacquiao taking on Errol Spence Jr. rocked the boxing world. Approximately two months ago, the former eight-division titlist revealed that he successfully worked out a deal behind the scenes to take on the current unified welterweight champion. The two are now slated to face off on August 21st, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Comments / 1

Community Policy