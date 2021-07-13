PRESS RELEASE: Grand Theft Title! Manny Pacquiao Blows The Whistle On WBA's Larceny

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA (July 12, 2021) — Would you buy a used car from the World Boxing Association (WBA)?. In a period of 12 months, from July 15, 2018 – July 20, 2019, eight-division world champion and boxer laureate Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao lit up the welterweight division by knocking out WBA regular welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse, successfully defending that title against former four-division world champion Adrien Broner (world-rated No. 6 by the WBA when they fought in January 2019), and solidifying his hold on the division by tagging then undefeated WBA welterweight Super Champion Keith Thurman with his first loss while becoming the oldest fighter, at age 40, to win a welterweight title. A few months later, the world shut down as it battled the Covid-19 pandemic.