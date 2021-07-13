Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

People's Pharmacy: What makes toenails thick?

Crescent-News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ. Not long ago, you wrote about toenails that were too thick to clip. I’ve had this problem and use a wide-jaw toenail clipper by Mehaz. It does the trick. Not all hard, thick toenails are caused by fungal infections. I’ve been dealing with this for seven years on both my big and little toes.

www.crescent-news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Fungus#Statins#Cholesterol#Eguide#Hair And Nail Care#Health#Peoplespharmacy Com#The Mayo Clinic#King Features
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
HealthWinston-Salem Journal

People's Pharmacy: Protecting kids from mosquito bites

Q: What mosquito repellents are safe for kids? I seem to remember that you have written about problems with DEET. A: DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide) has been controversial for decades. It was developed by the U.S. military shortly after World War II to protect troops from dengue, malaria and other tropical diseases carried by mosquitoes. In 1957, it was released on the consumer market. DEET is effective in repelling ticks as well as mosquitoes, so it can help protect youngsters from Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever as well as West Nile virus.
HealthCrescent-News

People's Pharmacy: Don't count on aspirin to prevent sunburn

Q. I recently read in your column that aspirin might reduce the effects of solar ultraviolet rays. I’m skeptical. I take a full-strength aspirin every day because I don’t like the medications my cardiologist recommends. She doesn’t argue. Despite that, I burn very easily. I also have skin cancer and...
HealthThe Spokesman-Review

People’s Pharmacy: Can you lower blood sugar with cinnamon?

Q. My doctor says I have pre-diabetes. I have read your columns about the advantages of Ceylon cinnamon for people with diabetes. Would this help me with my pre-diabetes? Ceylon cinnamon is difficult to find. Would Saigon cinnamon work, as well? Are there other natural herbs or spices I should consider taking?
Skin Careraleighplasticsurgery.com

Is Your Immune System Affected by Plastic Surgery?

COVID-19’s presence in our life for the foreseeable future means we’re all thinking about immunological health more. It’s logical that if you’re thinking about cosmetic surgery or have one scheduled, you’d want to think about how the treatment might affect your immune system. Plastic surgery involves piercing the skin’s surface...
CancerPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Fingers or Toes, Have Your Lungs Checked

Amid the pandemic, millions of Americans have seen firsthand the devastating effects of serious lung conditions. And while the CDC says that the COVID crisis alone has caused over 2.3 million hospitalizations in the U.S. to date, an additional 37 million Americans live with a chronic lung condition, according to the American Lung Association.
Hair Carenewbeauty.com

A New Lawsuit Claims OGX Shampoo and Conditioner Lead to Hair Loss

Johnson & Johnson’s OGX hair-care products, specifically the shampoo and conditioner from various lines, are currently the subject of a class-action lawsuit claiming the formulas lead to hair loss in consumers. According to the lawsuit, plantiff Larissa Whipple’s biggest worry is that one of the main ingredients in a handful...
Healthnorwoodnews.org

Health Check: Why Hydrate?

Drink water! Your body needs it to survive! We read and hear this often, especially during the hot summer, and as the temperature rises, we do need to stay hydrated, whether we are playing sports, traveling, or simply sitting in the sun. But why does staying hydrated matter? How much do we really need to drink to stay hydrated, and what should we be drinking?
Animalsdogsnaturallymagazine.com

How Steroids Can Cause Vitamin D Deficiency In Dogs

Is your dog on steroids? Not the kind that bodybuilders use, but corticosteroids like prednisone. Veterinarians often prescribe these to treat the all-too-common problem of allergies in dogs. If your dog is getting steroid drugs for his allergies, there’s some worrying research that you should know about …. Oral Steroids...
Healthspring.org.uk

Above-Average Effect: What Makes People Feel Superior

The above-average effect explains why some people consider themselves superior at everything (and others below-average). The above-average effect, sometimes known as illusory superiority, is a finding in social psychology that people tend to overestimate their abilities. Whether it is driving ability, estimating IQ, health, memory, relationships and even happiness, people...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Women's Healthnortonhealthcare.com

What is a healthy blood pressure for women?

Healthy blood pressure for adults is generally a systolic number under 120 and a diastolic number under 80. High blood pressure (also called HBP or hypertension) is when the force of blood flowing through your body is consistently too high. Your heart has to work harder to do its job. This can damage the blood vessels and increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and other health issues. Although high blood pressure isn’t directly linked to gender assigned at birth, other health issues such as pregnancy, pregnancy prevention and menopause can increase someone’s risk of developing high blood pressure.
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy