Driver hurt in U.S. 6 SUV/semi crash

McCLURE — One man was injured west of here Monday afternoon during a two-vehicle crash involving a semi. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, an SUV was eastbound on U.S. 6, when it drove left of center and collided with a westbound tractor trailer rig around 3:10 p.m. Monday between Ohio 109 and County Road 8. The SUV went off the left side of the roadway and came to rest on its side in a residential yard facing west, about four miles from McClure.