Norma “Sue” Moore Litchfield, 85, of Hopkinsville, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Jubilee House in Clarksville, Tenn., of natural causes. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Hopper officiating and burial to follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.