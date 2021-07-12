Willadean McGhee, 81 of Elkton, passed away 6 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her residence of natural causes. Services will be Wednesday July 14, 2021 10 a.m. at West Side Church of Christ in Elkton with Doug Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in the McPherson Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation will be Tuesday July 13, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at the church building and after 9 a.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday at the church building. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.