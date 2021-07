Rebecca Lynne Creager Deatherage was an extraordinarily talented, multi-faceted and much beloved daughter, mother, sister and friend. A native Californian, she was the New Year’s Baby of 1951 in Tulare, California, and, soon after a family move, was raised in Kentucky where she was a graduate of Lafayette H.S., Lexington, and went on to earn her Associate Degree in psychology at the University of Kentucky.