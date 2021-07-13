Fulton County common pleas

Austin Sours, 23, Albion, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 98 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charge alleged that he failed to stop his vehicle as ordered to do so by a law enforcement officer in April, causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property.