New funds from state budget will reduce the tax burden on Bangor homeowners

Bangor property owners are likely to see a small decrease in their taxes thanks to an influx of state money, city officials said. Maine’s newly passed state budget will provide the city of Bangor an additional $1.2 million in revenue sharing in the fiscal year, allowing it to lower the city’s mill rate, City Manager Cathy Conlow said Monday. More money will be sent by the state to Bangor schools and further decrease homeowners’ tax burden, though that amount has not been decided.