Marine Corps 10U baseball concludes season
The Marine Corps League 10U Defiance Rec League baseball team finished the regular season 15-0 and finished as tournament runners-up in 2021. Team members include, front row: MJ Provilus. Middle row, from left: Jack Foster, Zaiden Clay, Lane Osborn, Bryce Johnson, Kellin Spangler, Dylan Custard, Josh Killion, Jayden Garcia, Westen Mast, Nathan Hayman and Kody Schlosser. Back row, from left: coaches Corey Clay, Rob Foster, Matthew Spangler, George Mast and Nate Hayman.www.crescent-news.com
