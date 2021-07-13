Tommy "Tom" Don Hudson, 73, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died July 10, 2021, at his home. He was born July 11, 1947, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Don Hudson and Lillian Frances Stilwell Hudson. He grew up in Fairfax, Oklahoma, and later graduated from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., in 1969. He worked as an Insurance Adjuster for GAB Insurance, Knight Adjustment Company and then moved to NWA to go to work for WalMart in General Liability Claims and Litigation before retiring in 2004. Tom rehabbed houses from 2004 to 2019 and was an avid Arkansas Razorback Fan and Pea Ridge Blackhawk Fan. Tom was highly intelligent and had a great sense of humor. Giving was his love language and he found great joy in giving gifts to those he loved and anonymously to people in need. Tom accepted Jesus as his personal Savior and Lord, and his family is comforted knowing he's rejoicing in heaven.