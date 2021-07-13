Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pea Ridge, AR

Tommy "Tom" Don Hudson

Arkansas Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommy "Tom" Don Hudson, 73, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died July 10, 2021, at his home. He was born July 11, 1947, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Don Hudson and Lillian Frances Stilwell Hudson. He grew up in Fairfax, Oklahoma, and later graduated from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., in 1969. He worked as an Insurance Adjuster for GAB Insurance, Knight Adjustment Company and then moved to NWA to go to work for WalMart in General Liability Claims and Litigation before retiring in 2004. Tom rehabbed houses from 2004 to 2019 and was an avid Arkansas Razorback Fan and Pea Ridge Blackhawk Fan. Tom was highly intelligent and had a great sense of humor. Giving was his love language and he found great joy in giving gifts to those he loved and anonymously to people in need. Tom accepted Jesus as his personal Savior and Lord, and his family is comforted knowing he's rejoicing in heaven.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rogers, AR
City
Pea Ridge, AR
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
City
Russellville, AR
City
Jacksonville, AR
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Springer
Person
Jesus
Person
Olivia Williams
Person
Don Hudson
Person
Steve Springer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knight Adjustment Company#Nwa#Arkansas Razorback Fan#Pea Ridge Blackhawk Fan#Broken Arrow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Walmart
Related
IndustryFOXBusiness

American Airlines warns of jet fuel shortages nationwide

American Airlines is reportedly warning of jet fuel shortages nationwide and asking their pilots to conserve fuel when possible. In an internal memo, the airline advised that jet fuel shortages that have been impacting western states "are now being reported at American [Airlines] stations across the country," and that "delivery delays are expected to continue through mid-August," The Dallas Morning News reported.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
TennisPosted by
Fox News

Naomi Osaka: High pressure of Olympics 'a bit much'

Naomi Osaka was upset in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics, losing to Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, in straight sets on Tuesday. The second-ranked Japanese tennis star lost 6-1, 6-4 to the former French Open finalist. She said after the match she was starting to feel some of the pressure as being one of the faces for the Games. Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron and is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy