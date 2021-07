Santa Ana (Calif.) four-star All-American wide receiver C.J. Williams has had a good month dominating the 7-on-7 circuit with his teammates at Mater Dei High School. Led by the receiving skills of Williams, the Monarchs finished third in the Battle At The Beach passing tournament two weeks and first at the S. John Bosco Invitational last Saturday. Williams is rated the No. 47 player in the country and the No. 6 wide receiver according to the 247Sports Rankings. He is ranked the No. 3 player in the state of California according to 247Sports.