Blackfoot in process of sealcoating roads
BLACKFOOT – A famous joke about Idaho rings true every year: “There are only two seasons in Idaho, winter and road construction.” This year has not been any different. Currently, the city of Blackfoot continues to work on sealcoating or chip-sealing the north-south roads through downtown. For experienced motorists, this may seem like an annual thing, but to newer drivers, the rules of the road during construction may be new to them.www.postregister.com
