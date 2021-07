Florida point guard Tre Mann is very much in range for the Knicks in the first round of the NBA Draft, and his pick-and-roll expertise would be most welcoming. The 2021 NBA Draft is just two weeks away, and with the New York Knicks possessing three picks in the top-32, the assumption is that they will use at least one of those picks to help their shallow backcourt. Even if New York trades for Collin Sexton or signs Lonzo Ball, the organization should still be looking to draft guards, as you can never have enough of them in today’s NBA.