Benton, AR

James E. Boyd, Sr.

Arkansas Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames E. Boyd, Sr., passed away Monday morning at his home in Benton, Ark., after a short illness. He was 95. Jimmy was born in Attalla, Ala., on January 27, 1926, to James M. and Bessie Copeland Boyd and spent most of his life in West Helena, Ark. He served in the Army in World War II. Jimmy moved to West Helena in 1950 and opened Citizens Funeral Home with three other partners, eventually selling the business in 1988. He served on the Board of Merchants and Farmers Bank, the Helena-West Helena Airport Commission and the West Helena Housing Authority. Jimmy was also a member of the West Helena Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Other than family, his greatest passion was flying.

