David Edward Cupp Sr
David E. Cupp Sr., of Watson, Ark., passed away on July 9, 2021, at the age of 62. He was born March 28, 1959, in Clarendon, Ark. David is preceded in death by his parents, Francis Hyde and Billy Cupp, Shirley and Donald Gibbs, as well as brothers, Joey Cupp, Michael Cupp, and Alen Cupp. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Dickson Cupp of Watson, brother, Timmy Cupp (Deana) of Monroe, Ark., sister, Beth Jones (Kenny) of Dubois, Wyo., son, David Cupp Jr., daughter, Raven Cupp both of Clarendon,www.arkansasonline.com
