Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watson, AR

David Edward Cupp Sr

Arkansas Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid E. Cupp Sr., of Watson, Ark., passed away on July 9, 2021, at the age of 62. He was born March 28, 1959, in Clarendon, Ark. David is preceded in death by his parents, Francis Hyde and Billy Cupp, Shirley and Donald Gibbs, as well as brothers, Joey Cupp, Michael Cupp, and Alen Cupp. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Dickson Cupp of Watson, brother, Timmy Cupp (Deana) of Monroe, Ark., sister, Beth Jones (Kenny) of Dubois, Wyo., son, David Cupp Jr., daughter, Raven Cupp both of Clarendon,

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarendon, AR
City
Monroe, AR
Jacksonville, AR
Obituaries
City
Watson, AR
City
Jacksonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Searcy, AR
City
Shirley, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Was#Nascar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
IndustryFOXBusiness

American Airlines warns of jet fuel shortages nationwide

American Airlines is reportedly warning of jet fuel shortages nationwide and asking their pilots to conserve fuel when possible. In an internal memo, the airline advised that jet fuel shortages that have been impacting western states "are now being reported at American [Airlines] stations across the country," and that "delivery delays are expected to continue through mid-August," The Dallas Morning News reported.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
TennisPosted by
Fox News

Naomi Osaka: High pressure of Olympics 'a bit much'

Naomi Osaka was upset in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics, losing to Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, in straight sets on Tuesday. The second-ranked Japanese tennis star lost 6-1, 6-4 to the former French Open finalist. She said after the match she was starting to feel some of the pressure as being one of the faces for the Games. Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron and is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy