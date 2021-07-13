Plas Eugene Stuckey
Plas Eugene Stuckey, 76, of Little Rock, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife; Beverly Stuckey, children; Traci Stuckey and Kendra Stuckey, siblings; Hattie Mitchell, Gwendolyn Smith (Charles) and a host of relatives and friends. The family will receive friends today from 5-8 p.m., Jacksonville High School Gymnasium, 1301 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas. Professional service entrusted to Hardy Funeral Home, 5300 West 12th Street, 501-372-4129. www.hardyfuneralhomeinc.com.www.arkansasonline.com
