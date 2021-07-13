Cancel
Wrightsville, AR

Dorothy A Casey

Arkansas Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorothy A. Casey of Wrightsville, Ark., passed July 6, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memories (four) brothers, Ronnie (Sherry) Casey Sr., Donald Casey, Herbert (Barbara) Casey, and Gary Casey Sr.; sister, Corrine Casey Mack; host of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Walk-through visitation/wake Thursday July 15, 2021, Gunn Funeral Home 3-7 p.m. Service Saturday July 17, 2021 11 a.m. Evangelist Temple Church of God in Christ, 5121 Baseline Rd. Little Rock, Ark. 72209 Arrangements Gunn Funeral Home 4323 W. 29th Little Rock, Ark. 72204 (501) 660-4323.

www.arkansasonline.com

