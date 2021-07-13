Carolyn J. Summons
Carolyn J. Summons, 78, of North Little Rock, passed July 5, 2021. Loving memories left to husband: Albert Summons, children: Ramon Summons, Cameron Summons, and Dorie Summons, six grandchildren, siblings; Leonard Allen and Berdena James, special niece; Alexia Glover. Mrs. Summons will lie in state July 14, 2021, 1-5 p.m., at Superior. Home going celebration July 15, 2021, 11 a.m., at Eastern Star Baptist Church, 2701 E. 2nd Street, North Little Rock. Superior Funeral Services, 5017 E. Broadway, North Little Rock, (501) 945-9922. Online guestbook: www.superiorfuneralservices.com. Trudean Long Brown "Providing Services Your Family Deserves."www.arkansasonline.com
