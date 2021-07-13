Cancel
North Little Rock, AR

Carolyn J. Summons

Arkansas Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolyn J. Summons, 78, of North Little Rock, passed July 5, 2021. Loving memories left to husband: Albert Summons, children: Ramon Summons, Cameron Summons, and Dorie Summons, six grandchildren, siblings; Leonard Allen and Berdena James, special niece; Alexia Glover. Mrs. Summons will lie in state July 14, 2021, 1-5 p.m., at Superior. Home going celebration July 15, 2021, 11 a.m., at Eastern Star Baptist Church, 2701 E. 2nd Street, North Little Rock. Superior Funeral Services, 5017 E. Broadway, North Little Rock, (501) 945-9922. Online guestbook: www.superiorfuneralservices.com. Trudean Long Brown "Providing Services Your Family Deserves."

