Little Rock, AR

Douglas Stevenson Phillips

Arkansas Online
 14 days ago

Douglas Stevenson Phillips died Friday, June 25, at the age of 62 years after a lengthy battle with a major mental illness. Doug was a courageous and determined person who longed for the kind of life his intellect and talent would have afforded him without the struggle of schizoaffective disorder. He was the beloved son of his father, Chester Phillips and mother, Caroline Phillips Stevenson. Doug received compassionate care from Guild Incorporated of St. Paul, Minn., for over three decades. He was living in Duluth, Minn., at the time of his death.

