Leta Mae Allred
Leta Mae Allred, age 99, of Dutch Mills, Ark., passed away July 7, 2021, in Springdale, Ark., to be with her Lord and Savior. Leta Mae was born December 30, 1921, in Stilwell, Oklahoma, the daughter of James and Ollie Mae Bateman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Allred, her father, James Bateman and mother, Ollie Mae Bateman, brothers, Jay Bateman, Bill Bateman, Wayne Bateman, Homer Bateman, Bob Bateman, sisters, Linnie Fields and Betty Briggs. She is survived by daughter, Janice Allred, son in-law, Tom Tenbrook, son, James Allred
