The Government intends to ban the sale of new diesel or petrol cars, including hybrids, by 2035. This much we know because ministers have said so repeatedly. What we do not know is how they propose to go about this and other “decarbonisation” measures that underpin one of the biggest technological upheavals of modern times. A Whitehall paper sheds little light on the subject beyond repeating the ambition and even bringing forward the dates for some targets. The sale of new diesel and petrol heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), for instance, will end by 2040 in what the Department for Transport calls a “world leading pledge”. Making a promise is the easy bit; setting out in detail how it can be achieved is another matter.