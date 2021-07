The 47th Annual South Dakota Governor’s Cup Walleye Fishing Tournament was held at Lake Oahe this past weekend. A total of 156 teams competed in the two-day tournament. Gerrick McComsey and Max Sheets took home first place with a total fish weight of 42.43 pounds. The tournament victory is the fifth Governors Cup win for McComsey, who has now won five championships with four different partners. Travis Sanger and Eric Lindemann placed second with a total weight of 38.54 pounds, including the biggest fish at 10.12 pounds. Tyson Keller and Duane Hjelm, who came into the weekend looking for a third straight tournament championship, placed third with 31.99 pounds caught.