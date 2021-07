Executive Chairman and CIO, CMG Capital Management Group, Inc. Noun : A feeling or state of intense excitement and happiness. In 1954, John Templeton entered the mutual fund market with the creation of the Templeton Growth Fund. He averaged 15% per year for 38 years. His secret (shared in 1985 with me and millions more): he buys when everyone else is selling—on pessimism—and sells when everyone else is buying—on euphoria. He added, though, that it is the hardest thing for an investor to do. Why? Because it requires one to constantly go against popular belief.