Live Coronavirus latest news: A third of England still at risk of infection from delta variant, government adviser warns
A third of the population in England is still susceptible to being infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19, according to a scientific adviser. Professor Matt Keeling, from the University of Warwick and a member of Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), which informs ministers, said by July 19, there will have been 15.3 million symptomatic and asymptomatic infections in the country.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0