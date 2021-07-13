Live Coronavirus latest news: A third of England still at risk of infection from delta variant, government adviser warns

Unvaccinated people could be barred from restaurants and cinemas if Germany is hit by a major fourth wave of Covid infections, according to Angela Merkel’s chief of staff.Helge Braun, the minister for special affairs and head of the Chancellery, said the restrictions might be necessary in future “because the residual risk is too high”.In an interview with the newspaper Bild am Sonntag, he warned that cases were rising by 60 per cent each week and that the nation could reach 100,000 new infections per day by the end of September. “If we got such a high fourth wave, it...