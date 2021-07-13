Cancel
Live Coronavirus latest news: A third of England still at risk of infection from delta variant, government adviser warns

By Max Stephens, Gareth Davies
Telegraph
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA third of the population in England is still susceptible to being infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19, according to a scientific adviser. Professor Matt Keeling, from the University of Warwick and a member of Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), which informs ministers, said by July 19, there will have been 15.3 million symptomatic and asymptomatic infections in the country.

