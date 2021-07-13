Cancel
June Sarpong: ‘Every interview I do, I still feel like an imposter’

By Claire Cohen,
Telegraph
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune Sarpong has interviewed royalty, world leaders and A-list celebrities, but even after more than two decades on our screens, she has to work hard to silence her own inner critic. “Every interview I do, I still feel like an imposter. It doesn’t matter who it is”, she tells The Telegraph’s Women’s Editor Claire Cohen on the latest episode of her podcast, Imposters. “It’s not that I don’t believe I can do whatever it is, it’s that I don’t believe I deserve it.”

