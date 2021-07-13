How to get an 8.5pc yield from your portfolio

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MARS. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).
Comments / 0