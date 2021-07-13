A crew is on scene cleaning up Eagle Lane in Ulster

Ulster, PA (WENY) -- A part of State Route 220 in Ulster, Pennsylvania was shut down because of heavy rain late Monday night. Fireman blocked off State Route 220 at the intersection of bridge street, for partial road damage several miles down from a Dandy Mini Mart. A crew could be seen cleaning up a part of Eagle Lane, which sits just off of State Route 220. As of 11:00 pm crews were still on scene cleaning up the road. Multiple construction vehicles could also be seen.