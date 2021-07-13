Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 21:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA AND WESTERN COCHISE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
