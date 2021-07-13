All-Star Eavesdrops: Both managers want to see Shohei Ohtani in AL lineup

The buzz from Monday’s All-Star workout day on the eve of the All-Star Game at Denver’s Coors Field:. • Shohei Ohtani will be the first player in All-Star history to start the game on the mound and lead off as the designated hitter. After all, he was the first to be voted in as a pitcher and hitter. When Ohtani stops pitching, he can remain in the game as the DH. “I begged MLB to tweak the rule,” American League manager Kevin Cash said. “This is what fans want to see. This is what I want to see.”