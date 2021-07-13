PHOTOSTREAM: Cain Park Arts Fest by Anastasia Pantsios

WonderBus Music & Arts Festival in Columbus, Ohio, returns for its second year Saturday, August 28 through Sunday 29. Headliners include the party girl herself Kesha, AJR, Wilco, and Grouplove. Largely popular undercard acts include The Band Camino, The Knocks, The Black Pumas, Bob Moses, and St. Paul and the Broken Bones. This two-day festival will take place at The Lawn at CAS, which is right off Olentangy River Road, north of Ohio State’s campus. The vast green lawn is transformed into an inviting and cheerful space with activities, games, and food vendor options. If too much walking usually turns you away from festivals, do not fret. WonderBus is extremely easy for festival-goers of all ages to navigate, with plenty of space to relax and move around.