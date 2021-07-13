IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT BASEBALL: Cougars come out strong, oust Tigers

ANITA – The Griswold Tigers traveled to Anita on Monday night to face off against the CAM Cougars in the first round of the Class 1A Substate 7 bracket. CAM came out of the gate strong in this game as they forced the Tigers to a short offensive first inning and then got the scoring going. Connor McKee hit an RBI single to get the first score on the board and then ran in a run himself, along with another runner, thanks to the 2RBI hit by Colby Rich to open up a 3-0 lead after the first inning.