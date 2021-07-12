Cancel
Detroit, MI

COVID-19 vaccines available at Student Fitness Center July 17

udmercy.edu
 18 days ago

COVID-19 vaccines will be available for adults and children 12 and older at Detroit Mercy’s Student Fitness Center on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vaccines are offered as part of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital’s health and wellness expo. Additional resources include health screenings for adults, insurance enrollment assistance, vendor booths and fitness demonstrations. Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will speak at the expo.

sites.udmercy.edu

