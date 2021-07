Canadian Solar Inc, announced that it has closed a BRL 500 million (approximately US$100 million) financing facility with Brazilian banks BTG Pactual and Itaú BBA. Canadian Solar will use the financing facility for the development and construction of solar projects in Brazil, where the Company has established a leadership position in the solar energy market. The facility will fund up to 70% of Canadian Solar’s equity contributions in a subset of its Brazilian project portfolio, a unique structure in the local market. BTG Pactual and Itaú BBA, two leading investment and commercial banks in Brazil and long-term Canadian Solar partners in Latin America, are also financial advisors to the Company’s Brazilian portfolio.