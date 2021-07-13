Softball and Baseball Stats from Monday, July 12th

Softball

Newell-Fonda 1, Exira-EHK 0

Macy Emgarten held a potent Newell-Fonda lineup in check, but the Mustangs scored a run on a wild pitch in the 4th inning. She allowed six hits, one walk, and struck out one. Exira-EHK had a double from Quinn Grubbs along with singles for Hannah Nelson, Mollie Rasmussen, Gemini Goodwin, Makenzie Riley, and Macy Emgarten.

Atlantic 5, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

The Trojans are going to state for the 3rd time in school history. Olivia Engler tossed a one hitter with nine K’s. Malena Woodward’s solo homer was among the offensive highlights. She also hit a double. Jada Jensen and Lauren Nicholas each had two hits including a double and one RBI.

Baseball

CAM 15, Griswold 1

The Cougars improve to 23-6 and will oppose Bedford on Tuesday. Colby Rich went 2/4 with a double and four RBI. Connor McKee drove in three runs on two hits. Joe Kauffman had one hit, two walks, and two RBI. Joe Kauffman, Connor McKee, and Cade Ticknor divided the pitching duties. Kauffman struck out three, allowed no hits, and walked one in one inning. Ticknor fanned five in 2 1/3 with one hit, two walks, and no runs allowed.

Audubon 10, Woodbine 0

The Wheelers notch their 10th win of the season and advance to a district semifinal. Aiden Alt allowed four hits and four walks with two strikeouts in five shutout innings. Joel Klocke had a single, double, and three RBI. Braden Wessel, Aiden Alt, and Gavin Smith each had two hits. Teddy DuVall drove in two runs.

Riverside 8, Stanton 7

The Bulldogs notch their 7th victory of the 2021 campaign. It took extra innings to get there. Eddie Vlcek and Aiden Bell were among the offensive leaders. Vlcek had three hits and one RBI. Bell had two hits and drove in two. Mason McCready also finished with two hits. Ethan Reicks allowed one hit and struck out ten batters over 6 1/3 innings pitched.

ACGC 11, South Central Calhoun 1

The Chargers improve to 12-23 on the season. Newell Rogers had three hits and Eli Kading had two. Rogers doubled twice and drove in one run. Miles Kading hit a homer and posted three RBI. Reid Rumelhart tripled and drove in two. Andrew Mahaffey got the win on the mound. In three innings he allowed three hits, no walks, one unearned run, and struck out three. Miles Kading and Tegan Slaybaugh combined for 2 2/3 scoreless innings pitched.