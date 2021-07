Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REG), headquartered in Ames, but with its roots in Ralston, supported the “Growth Happens Here” campaign at the Greene County Early Learning Center (GCELC) with a $50,000 donation. REG, a biofuels leader with a global presence and a local reach, will help ensure that the GCLEC, a nonprofit childcare center serving children and families from throughout Greene County, will be able to construct its new $2.1 million building.