The brand-new Center for Pain Management in Sartell will host an open house from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, July 26, and all area residents are welcome to attend. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and hors d’oeuvres served throughout the event. The new building, built by Nor-Son Construction, is located at 804 23rd St. S. just off Pinecone Road S. and near the Sta-Fit gym. For several years, the Center for Pain Management was located on Connecticut Avenue within the Sartell Medical Campus area.