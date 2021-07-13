Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton County, OH

Fulton County Common Pleas Court

By Aaron A
Northwest Signal
 14 days ago

WAUSEON — The office of the Fulton County prosecuting attorney reported an Albion, Michigan, man was recently sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Austin J. Sours, 23, previously pled guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. It was reported Sours failed to comply with an order or signal from a police officer to bring his vehicle to a stop, causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property.

www.northwestsignal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Government
Fulton County, OH
Government
County
Fulton County, OH
City
Albion, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Albion, MI
Government
City
Wauseon, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Police#Sours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal

The White House and senators from both parties are scrambling to pull their infrastructure talks back from the point of collapse, a sudden turnabout after key negotiators expressed confidence they were nearing a final deal. If the talks on the $1.2 billion framework fall apart, it would deal a serious...
TennisNBC News

Naomi Osaka knocked out of Tokyo Olympics

Days after lighting the Olympic cauldron to get the Games underway, Naomi Osaka was eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics. The No. 2 ranked tennis player in the world was knocked out of the tennis tournament in the third round Tuesday by Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-4. Osaka...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

Comments / 0

Community Policy