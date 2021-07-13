Fulton County Common Pleas Court
WAUSEON — The office of the Fulton County prosecuting attorney reported an Albion, Michigan, man was recently sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Austin J. Sours, 23, previously pled guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. It was reported Sours failed to comply with an order or signal from a police officer to bring his vehicle to a stop, causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property.www.northwestsignal.net
