Text description provided by the architects. Located on Fengcheng road in Yangpu district of Shanghai, the former Fuli Garment Factory, which was founded in 1985, is still running when we first came to the site. The workers were busy as usual, occasionally reminding us not to take photos of them. It was not the first time that the factory was renovated. Like every old building, changes took place as owners and users shift, gradually blurring the simplicity of the original space. After we cleaned up the ceilings, the temporary canopies, odds, and ends, the bones of the old building slowly appeared.