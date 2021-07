Welcome to Ask Clark, a column designed to answer your financial questions, by money expert Clark Howard. Can I Ask My Credit Union To Purchase My Mortgage?. Mark from Michigan asks: "Since we purchased our home in 2012, our mortgage has been held by no less than five different banks. The problem is not that my mortgage is being sold but that smaller banks are being gobbled up by bigger banks. For me, the issue is the irritation of having to switch account numbers and other information on such a frequent basis.