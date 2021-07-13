Cancel
Plainfield, IN

Firefighters rescue hawks from batting cage at Plainfield home

WTHR
WTHR
 13 days ago
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Firefighters in Plainfield rescued a pair of feathered friends from a family's yard Monday.

The crew from Engine 123 responded to the report that two red-tailed hawks were caught in the netting of a batting cage on South CR 600 East. After firefighters freed the birds, one of them flew away, but the other had been injured.

The wounded hawk was taken in by the Indiana Raptor Center, which planned to stabilize the bird overnight until it could be seen by a veterinarian.

"There are still so many good people in the world!" said Alicia Pease Hummel, who owns the home where the hawks were rescued.

Hummel said the Indiana Raptor Center is a husband and wife volunteer team that has been helping rescue birds for over 20 years.

"And they do it out of the goodness of their hearts. So amazing!" she wrote in a Facebook post about the rescue.

