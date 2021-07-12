Stemilt Announces Start of Artisan Organics™ Stonefruit Season; Brianna Shales Details
WENTACHEE, WA - The advent of summer marks the start of increased shopper demand for stonefruit. As the organic sector continues to remain popular amongst consumers as well, Stemilt has buyers covered, revealing the start of its Artisan Organics™ stonefruit season. Currently, the grower is offering 100 percent certified organic peaches and nectarines that will make a splash in the produce department with good sizing and wonderful color.www.andnowuknow.com
