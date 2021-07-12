Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Stemilt Announces Start of Artisan Organics™ Stonefruit Season; Brianna Shales Details

By Anne Allen
andnowuknow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWENTACHEE, WA - The advent of summer marks the start of increased shopper demand for stonefruit. As the organic sector continues to remain popular amongst consumers as well, Stemilt has buyers covered, revealing the start of its Artisan Organics™ stonefruit season. Currently, the grower is offering 100 percent certified organic peaches and nectarines that will make a splash in the produce department with good sizing and wonderful color.

www.andnowuknow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Organic Produce#Organic Material#Wentachee#Wa#Sierra Rich#Summer Flare#Plu#Top Pick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Paul Mastronardi of Mastronardi Produce® and Caitlin Tierney of Mastronardi Produce West® Discuss CEA for Upcoming Organic Produce Summit

KINGSVILLE, ON - The dynamic, challenging, and volatile nature of the recent year and a half has revealed quite a few things about fresh produce to me—and one of them is that organics are not only here to stay, but continue to be an area of incredible growth opportunities. Now, with the Organic Produce Summit (OPS) on the horizon, Paul Mastronardi, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mastronardi Produce® and Caitlin Tierney, Business Director, Mastronardi Produce West®, join me to discuss the impact of a growing area of investment in organics—controlled environment agriculture (CEA)—and how it is primed to accelerate fresh produce’s advantages and benefits in organics, conventional, and the greater food industry.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Dulcinea Farms and Gelson's Markets Partner for National Watermelon Board's Merchandising Competition; Blair Butterworth and John Savidan Discuss

ENCINO, CA - Friendly competition is our industry’s way of encouraging each other to do our best. That is the spirit of the National Watermelon Board’s (NWB) most recent competition, which challenges melon suppliers and produce buyers to create outstanding watermelon merchandising displays. From July 12 to August 15, Dulcinea Farms is partnering with Gelson’s Markets of Southern California to participate in the challenge.
Retailandnowuknow.com

Stemilt's Brianna Shales Provides Insight on Cherry Market and Critical Buy-Side Opportunities

WENATCHEE, WA - Red means stop. A red stop sign or traffic signal on the road tells you to pump the brakes in your car. A bright red cherry display, on the other hand, tells shoppers to stop their carts—even for just long enough to add a few extra items to it. As the time nears for retailers to hone in on impulse purchases for this coveted fruit, Stemilt Marketing Director Brianna Shales joins me to discuss the current cherry market.
Immokalee, FLandnowuknow.com

Lipman Family Farms to Showcase Fresh-Cut Produce at PMA Foodservice Conference and Expo; Wil Wilbur Shares

IMMOKALEE, FL - The foodservice sector continues to boom with business as consumers begin to return to their pre-pandemic routines, and with this long-awaited return to restaurants and eateries comes a steady increase in demand. Lipman Family Farms is well-positioned to help its allies in the sector meet this demand, and it will be showcasing exactly how at the upcoming Produce Marketing Association (PMA) Foodservice Conference and Expo.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

HMC Farms' Jakob Smith Shares Grape Innovations to be Highlighted at PMA Foodservice

KINGSBURG, CA - I think it’s fitting that my first show post-pandemic is also the site of the first trade show I ever attended—a memory that is now almost three years old! As the industry continues to gear up for accelerated foodservice demand, PMA Foodservice is the event to help connect buy with supply. One of the companies prepping for the show is HMC Farms, who is bringing value-added grape solutions to market.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Berry People Teases Consistent Volume and Quality for Peruvian Blueberries; Michael Osumi and Jerald Downs Discuss

HOLLISTER, CA - Year-round supply is a boon for securing POs, and Berry People is one grower with this strategy down pat. As North American blueberry supplies wind down, Peru's are just getting started, wielding a long growing season, steady climate, and consistent conditions to provide retailers with a trustworthy source of high-quality blueberries.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

Misionero's Pete Hernandez Details Lettuce Market and Category Demand

GONZALES, CA - Peeling apart a head of lettuce is akin to opening up a good book, which may be why this trade news writer finds so much comfort in the category. Leafy greens of all varieties are adorning shoppers’ summer spreads, and Misionero is working to meet that demand with its diverse lineup. I recently got in touch with Pete Hernandez, Director of Business Development, to peel back the layers on the supplier’s season.
Food & Drinksandnowuknow.com

Frieda’s Announces Availability of Hatch Chiles; Cindy Sherman Elaborates

LOS ALAMITOS, CA - I am a firm believer that eating spicy food in the summer helps, whether it be mild heat prickling adding a new sensation to meals or an extra hot bite to bring on the sweat—and I’m inclined to believe Mother Nature agrees! Word from Frieda’s has it that the famous, flavorful, limited-edition Hatch Chile pepper season has started earlier than predicted, so shoppers will soon be clamoring for these popular peppers in stores.
Hartland, VTWCAX

Blueberry season off to a soggy start

HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - As the weather constantly changes here in New England, so do the crop seasons. Right now, it is blueberries that are ripe for the picking. “I like that they can be half sweet but half sour at the same time,” said Marisol Gocález of California. Gocález...
Caledonia, MIandnowuknow.com

SpartanNash Announces Plans for First Micro-Fulfillment Center; Tony Sarsam and Tom Swanson Comment

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A new format will be supporting SpartanNash’s operations, as the retailer is looking to optimize the supply chain with its first-ever Micro-Fulfillment Center (MFC) in Caledonia, Michigan. The facility will stand at 55,000 square feet with capacity for 16,000 products, supporting SpartanNash’s pick and pack Fast Lane program to fulfill orders for 24 Ada Fresh Market, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare, and Forest Hills Foods stores in West Michigan.
Texas Stateandnowuknow.com

Texas International Produce Association Forms Y-TIPA Networking Group; Hosts First Event at Top Golf in Pharr, Texas; Dante Galeazzi and Kristen Davis Share

MISSION, TX - It was recently announced that The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) has formed a new networking group called Y-TIPA specifically for industry members under the age of 35. The focus of the group is to network, build connections, and provide useful education to the newest generation of fresh produce luminaries. The new group will be hosting various events throughout the year to build and train the younger community of TIPA members, starting with its first at Top Golf in Pharr, Texas, this month.
TV Seriestv-eh.com

Global Announces Casting Details For Big Brother Canada Season 10

The search for Canada’s next batch of houseguests starts now! Today, Global and Insight Productions announced that casting is open across the country for Season 10 of Big Brother Canada. Coming to Global in 2022, Big Brother Canada is calling Canadians far and wide to apply at BigBrotherCanada.ca for their chance to win big on Canada’s award-winning reality show.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Farming Simulator 22 trailer details seasonal changes

During FarmCon, Giants Software shared details about the new seasonal system that will be introduced in Farming Simulator 22. In the game, each month is represented by one day and players can choose to skip days and speed up time to move through the seasons more quickly. As the seasons progress, the landscape will change, with trees growing in the spring and summer, the leaves turning golden in the fall, and finally, snow falling in the winter.
Economypropertyindustryeye.com

EA Masters: Event details announced

EA Masters have released further details about their upcoming schedule for this year’s much anticipated awards event. An impressive roster of speakers will deliver sessions on leadership, admin and operations, branding, prospecting, market appraisal, property marketing, progression and applications, additional income and property management. Confirmed speakers at the event include...
Public Healthandnowuknow.com

Produce for Better Health Foundation Unveils 2021 National Fruits and Veggies Month Toolkit; Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak and Katie Calligaro Discuss

BRENTWOOD, MO - Growing up, my mom always used to tell me that good things come in threes, which by that reasoning, I would be willing to bet that The Produce for Better Health Foundation’s (PBH) third annual National Fruits & Veggies Month celebration is going to be a success—especially since the organization recently unveiled a new toolkit to accompany the event.
Lakewood, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Lakewood Exploration Appoints Ron Burk As Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakewood Exploration (CSE: LWD / OTC: LWDEF) ("Lakewood" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Ron Burk as a Technical Advisor to the Company. Mr. Burk is an exploration geologist with over 30 years of experience in the minerals industry, primarily...

Comments / 0

Community Policy