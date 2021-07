VentureBeat executive editor, Fahmida Y Rashid held a discussion with Vint Cerf, chief internet evangelist at Google, as part of the Transform 2021 virtual conference where the pair covered the topic of cybersecurity threats and how it relates to remote work. Cerf has been working on the internet for over 50 years and even he could not have predicted how big of a role it would come to play in modern society.