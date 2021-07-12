Enrollment opens for Tulsa Public Schools Before- and After-Learning Care

Enrollment opens today for Tulsa Public Schools Before- and After-Learning Care. Currently enrolled families can enroll online at enroll.tulsaschools.org. All elementary schools in the district will offer this service free of charge in the 2021-2022 school year. Space is limited, and families can learn about the application process at www.tulsaschools.org/BALcare. The enrollment window will close on Monday, July 26.