Final Fantasy XIV Runs Out of Codes After Player Surge

By Zach Barbieri
gaminginstincts.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, Final Fantasy XIV recently hit a major milestone, achieving 22 million registered users for the game. This marked a 2 million increase in an 8-month span, which is an impressive feat. As it turns out, the new increase in popularity has not stopped there. According to uses, the game has had such a spike in popularity that digital codes for the game sold out. In North America, you cannot buy the game digitally, nor can you create new characters on the servers.

