Halo Infinite Beta Drawing Closer

If you’re one of the many Xbox users looking forward to Halo Infinite, you’ve probably taken measures to become a Halo Insider and ensure you get a shot at the technical previews and betas whenever they’re available. However, even if you’ve started that process and think you might be finished, there’s a decent chance that you haven’t done everything you need to in order to be considered for the tests. Brian Jarrard, the community director at 343 Industries, cautioned players recently that many people haven’t fully completed their profiles and thus will miss out on the previews whenever they go live.