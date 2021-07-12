Halo Infinite Beta Drawing Closer
When it comes to first-person shooters, there is no more time-honored tradition than the multiplayer beta release. Since most of these games bank heavily on their multiplayer to be the driving force of the game post-launch, both getting players invested in the multiplayer and getting community feedback so that it can launch in the best shape are necessities. While there is no release date on Halo Infinite, we know that with a launch this year we can expect its beta soon.www.gaminginstincts.com
