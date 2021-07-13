Youth rodeo to bust loose this weekend

Children and teens compete in a variety of events Saturday at the Fort Gibson Round Up Club arena.

The Ozark Junior Regional Rodeo Association will present a youth rodeo at 7 p.m. Saturday.

"It's good family fun, and it's all about the kids," said OJRRA President Tracy Davenport.

Competitions are co-ed. Boys and girls compete in four age groups, Davenport said.

Ages 6 and younger compete in pole bending, barrel racing, mutton busting and goat un-decorating. Davenport said goat un-decorating involves youngsters removing a ribbon from a goat's tail. Mutton busting involves riding a sheep.

Ages 7 to 9 compete in barrel racing, poles, goats, breakaway roping and calf riding.

Ages 10 to 13 compete in steer riding, barrels, poles, goats, breakaway roping and ribbon roping.

Ages 14 to 19 compete in bull riding, barrels, poles, goats, ribbon roping, breakaway roping and team roping."

She said the OJRRA has about 100 members, "so we'll have all those kids there."

Members compete at arenas in Stilwell, as well as Lincoln and Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

"And our kids have gone to the Little Britches Rodeo, they've been to the Cavalcade at Pawhuska," she said. "They just travel and rodeo. We have a finals, we give away saddles and jackets and finalist buckles."

Davenport said the OJRRA likes coming back to the Fort Gibson arena.

"Those people are just real nice to us, and it's a nice facility," she said. "The Round Up Club is just super nice."

Round Up Club President Paige Parker said OJRRA has a rodeo once a year at the arena.

"We're a nonprofit at the Round Up Club, and we operate the concession stand for them, and that's how we make our money to help us make it for the year," she said. "They're a big help for us."

Parker said this is the second event held at the arena this year. She said there was a junior bulls and barrel-racing event earlier. Parker said there were very few events last year during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you go

WHAT: OJRRA Rodeo

WHO: Ages under 18.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday.

WHERE: Fort Gibson Round Up Club Arena, 119 Rodeo Drive, north of U.S. 62 between Three Mile Road and Four Mile Road.

ADMISSION: $8, adults; $5, children.