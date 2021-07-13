Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Watch Ringo Starr, fans celebrate peace and love on his 81st birthday

By Althea Legaspi
Laredo Morning Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince July 7th, 2008, Ringo Starr has invited fans to join him in spreading peace and love on his birthday. His call to action: at noon on that date, say, think or post the words “#peaceandlove.”. For 14 years, his birthday wish of “a wave of Peace and Love encircling...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Joe Walsh
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Sheryl Crow
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Sheila E.
Person
Ben Harper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peace And Love#Central America#Hard Rock Cafes#Capitol Records Tower#Musicares#Wateraid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPage Six

George Clinton celebrates his 80th birthday with Snoop Dogg and Kesha

George Clinton gave up the funk at his 80th birthday celebration in LA on Thursday. The Godfather of Funk and Parliament-Funkadelic band leader partied with a “small intimate crowd of friends and family” including some of his bandmembers, plus Snoop Dogg, Craig Robinson, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, New York nightlife mayor Ariel Palitz and pop star Kesha.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Celebrates His 46th Birthday With Style

On July 6th, 50 Cent turned forty-six years old, only a few years out from truly living up to his namesake. Given that one of his most iconic musical moments arrives at the beginning of "In Da Club," in which he famously chants "go shawty, it's your birthday," it goes without saying that Fif understands the significance of the milestone.
Celebritieswesb.com

CHRIS JERICHO Details Hilarious Encounter With PAUL MCCARTNEY

In a recent chat with ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante, FOZZY frontman and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho detailed his hilarious 2015 encounter with THE BEATLES legend Paul McCartney. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “When Ringo [Starr] got inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, I know [a lady who], she’s not working for him now, but she was high up working for Jann Wenner, and her family were big wrestling fans and big Chris Jericho fans. So I happened to meet her at the Garden. And she said, ‘Listen, if I can ever do anything to repay you…’ ‘Cause I’m always nice to everybody — fans, especially kids. And she was, like, ‘Listen, thank you for meeting my kid. I work for the Hall Of Fame. If you ever need anything…’ And it just so happens that was the year that KISS was going in. So I went with my cousin Chad, and we went and saw KISS get in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. And we had so much fun, we said, ‘Let’s go every year.’ We’ll make it like an annual thing for me and him to go and hang out. So we went two or three years and then the one year Ringo got in.”
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Happy Birthday, Mick Jagger!!!

Happy Birthday to the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, who turns 78 today (July 26th)!!! Jagger will always be best known as being's rock's preeminent frontman and along with Keith Richards, has written some of the most enduring and important songs of the rock era, including “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction,” “Under My Thumb,” “Gimme Shelter,” “You Can't Always Get What You Want,” “Ruby Tuesday,” “Get Off My Cloud,” “Brown Sugar,” “Let's Spend The Night Together,” “As Tears Go By,” “Street Fighting Man,” “She's A Rainbow,” “19th Nervous Breakdown,” “Jumpin' Jack Flash,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Angie,” “Paint It, Black,” “Tumbling Dice,” “Waiting On A Friend,” “Miss You,” “Emotional Rescue,” “Fool To Cry,” “Wild Horses” “Sympathy For The Devil,” “It's Only Rock N' Roll,” “Start Me Up,” and literally hundreds of others.
Moviesfox13news.com

Harrison Ford turns 79: Celebrate his birthday with these free films on Tubi

LOS ANGELES - Harrison Ford turns 79 on July 13. Celebrate his birthday by binge-watching these films for free on Tubi. Ford rose to international stardom with his iconic role as Han Solo in the film series, "Star Wars." After 42 years and four installments of the popular science fiction franchise, Ford added another successful role to his resume as the advantageous explorer Indiana Jones in the Disney franchise.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Kam DeLa Celebrates His Birthday By Releasing His Debut EP, ‘Food At Home’

Part of growing up is telling yourself the following five words: You have food at home! However, those words often fall on deaf ears when there’s a piece of Nashville hot chicken accompanied by fries and a pineapple soda staring you in the eyes. Anyway, enough of my late-night food desires. There is a new project that everyone should check out called Food At Home.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Danny Glover Honored by Friends and Fans on His 75th Birthday

Danny Glover is getting celebrated by friends and fans in honor of the actor's 75th birthday. Danny Glover, who's been lamenting that he's "too old for this s--t" since the first Lethal Weapon was released in 1987, reached his milestone 75th birthday on Thursday. Because he's such a beloved actor, his name is starting to trend as his fans everywhere post birthday wishes in celebration of the Hollywood star.
CelebritiesComicBook

WandaVision Fans Celebrate Kathryn Hahn’s 48th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Kathryn Hahn! The star known for playing Agatha Harkness in WandaVision turned 48 on July 23rd. Hahn has appeared in many projects over the years ranging from Step-Brothers to Transparent, but 2021 has certainly been her biggest year yet. Not only did her role in WandaVision make her a new Marvel fan-favorite, but she also just earned an Emmy nomination for her part in the Disney+ series. She's also been busy filming Knives Out 2 with Rian Johnson alongside a star-studded cast. Fans of Hahn can't wait to see what she's got coming next, but in the meantime, they're happy to take to Twitter to celebrate her birthday.
Beauty & Fashionpurewow.com

Demi Moore Poses with Her Three Lookalike Daughters in New Photoshoot

Throughout the first half of 2021, we've been gifted with a number of iconic mother-daughter photoshoots. Back in March, Serena Williams debuted her first fashion campaign with her daughter Olympia, where the two wore all-black leotards and matching heels for Stuart Weitzman. Meanwhile, J.Lo gave us a stunning 3-generations shoot with her daughter, Emme, and her mom to promote her J.Lo Beauty brand for Mother's Day.
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Lookalike Gets L.A. Fan & His Mom Roasted On Twitter

Los Angeles, CA – Anyone who’s been to Los Angeles has likely had a run-in with at least one celebrity. The City of Angels is a playground full of famous faces just waiting to be spotted. But one particular “celebrity” caused an uproar on Twitter over the weekend. On Sunday (July 11), She Rates Dogs podcast co-host Mat George shared a snap of his mother allegedly meeting Snoop Dogg.

Comments / 0

Community Policy